PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.50. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.52.

Get PASSUR Aerospace alerts:

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a negative net margin of 92.92% and a negative return on equity of 405.19%.

About PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.