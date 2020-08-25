PAX Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $57.86 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $57.86 million and $2.21 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,934.71 or 0.16904944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.86 or 0.05582181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00048359 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 29,906 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

