PAYCENT Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $516,085.94 and approximately $29.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.01684485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00194104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00153853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.