Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells $4,955,750.00 in Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,832,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.01 and its 200-day moving average is $142.67.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Paypal by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

