Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $31,530.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,397.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.23 or 0.02432361 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00644988 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,444,261 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

