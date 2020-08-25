Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.30

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.30 and traded as low as $33.11. Pennant International Group shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 72,905 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Pennant International Group (LON:PEN)

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems principles, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated avionics maintenance, and basic flying control rod trainers, as well as wiring boards for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.