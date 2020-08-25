Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Acquired by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Pfenex makes up 1.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 2.92% of Pfenex worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pfenex by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pfenex by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pfenex during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pfenex during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PFNX remained flat at $$12.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 469,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,720. Pfenex Inc has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Pfenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities lowered Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

