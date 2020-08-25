Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,503,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,561 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.33% of Pfizer worth $605,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 959,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,306,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 827,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,858,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,755,043. The stock has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

