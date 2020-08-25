Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,001 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $64,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.35. 994,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,333,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.