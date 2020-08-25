PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 161.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.46). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 124.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,027,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 497,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

