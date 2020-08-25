Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.60 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54). 195,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company has a market cap of $25.69 million and a P/E ratio of -19.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.46.

About Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, tungsten, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property located in the Alder Creek mining district, Custer county, Idaho.

