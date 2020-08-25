Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.50

Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.50 and traded as low as $8.50. Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 51,835 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.74, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.50. The firm has a market cap of $256.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

