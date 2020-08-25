PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0456 on Major Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $108,373.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00125148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.12 or 0.01678400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00188080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00148092 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

