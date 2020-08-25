Phore (PHR) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Phore has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $20,774.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006292 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,887,234 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

