Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.69

Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.69 and traded as low as $68.70. Picton Property Income shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 834,986 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.69. The stock has a market cap of $388.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In other news, insider Andrew Dewhirst acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £7,475 ($9,767.41).

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited is an internally managed investment company. The Company invests in a diversified commercial property portfolio located across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 60 commercial properties, which are in the industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and leisure sectors.

