Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.72

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and traded as high as $13.96. Pimco Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 60,577 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

