Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.51. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 3,797.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma stock. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.61% of Lumos Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

