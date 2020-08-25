Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PIPR. Northland Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

