Pivot Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.99 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $240,697.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00125299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.01678196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00188476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000867 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00148441 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.