PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 63,449 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 22,341.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Premier worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 821.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINC. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

