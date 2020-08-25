POA Network Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox and HitBTC.

About POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

