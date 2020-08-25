PolarityTE (NYSE:NYC) CEO Purchases $13,800.00 in Stock

PolarityTE (NYSE:NYC) CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $13,800.00.

NYC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,560. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.