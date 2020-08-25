PolySwarm (NCT) Reaches One Day Volume of $12,991.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $12,991.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.86 or 0.05582181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00048359 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

NCT is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

