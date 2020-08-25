Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut to Neutral at BofA Securities

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by research analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.

POR has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

NYSE POR opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. CWM LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

