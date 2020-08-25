Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.77

Portsmouth Square Inc (OTCMKTS:PRSI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.77 and traded as low as $50.00. Portsmouth Square shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 115 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77.

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Portsmouth Square had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.

About Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI)

Portsmouth Square, Inc, through its general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors Limited Partnership, owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage.

