Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 20.7%

Power Metals Corp (CVE:PWM)’s share price rose 20.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 412,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 475,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22.

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Case Lake property located in north east Ontario. It also has agreements to acquire lithium brine permit portfolios, including Drumheller and Peace River, and Leduc Lithium Property located in Alberta; and the Separation Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties located in northwestern Ontario, as well as agreement to explore and develop lithium brines in Paradox Basin project.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.