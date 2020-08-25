Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 33.3%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)’s share price rose 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 825,106 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 335,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

About Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

