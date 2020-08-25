PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities set a C$15.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.59. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.81.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

