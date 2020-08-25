Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 106.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,714 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. 1,127,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,724,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

