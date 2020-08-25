Privatix (PRIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58,837.15

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Privatix token can now be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges. Privatix has a market cap of $58,837.15 and $5,766.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Privatix has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.05 or 0.05553729 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

