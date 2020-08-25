ProChain (PRA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,021.00

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. ProChain has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $3,021.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProChain has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ProChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, Bit-Z and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.05571195 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00048275 BTC.

ProChain Profile

ProChain is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ProChain’s official message board is weibo.com/prochain. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProChain’s official website is chain.pro.

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.