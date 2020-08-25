Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)’s share price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 14,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 26,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Procure Space ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000.

