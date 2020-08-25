Propy Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Propy has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Propy has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $178,668.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Huobi, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Propy Token Profile

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official website is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, HitBTC, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

