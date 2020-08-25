ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Trading Up 0.6%

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)’s stock price were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.63 and last traded at $60.63. Approximately 12,289 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

