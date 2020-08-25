ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.26 and last traded at $56.75. 1,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.42% of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UYM)

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

