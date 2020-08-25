ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) Trading 0.5% Higher

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.00. 2,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO)

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

