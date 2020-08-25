ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) is Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Probabilities Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 makes up 11.8% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Probabilities Fund Management LLC owned 0.67% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 15,314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.58. 50,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $69.34. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $137.44.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

