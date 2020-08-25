Proton 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $699,587.00 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Proton token can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $699,587.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $661.81 or 0.05740247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00048557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

