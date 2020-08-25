Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 153,800 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,224,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $264,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 198.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.8% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $9.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,480,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,815,809. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $289.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.46 and a 200 day moving average of $218.52. The company has a market capitalization of $727.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

