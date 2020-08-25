Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 480,488 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 126.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,488 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Kimberly Clark worth $121,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,888. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

