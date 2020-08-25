Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Booking worth $177,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $19.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,853.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,318. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,727.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,605.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

