Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 716,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 129,523 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of salesforce.com worth $134,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $7.59 on Tuesday, hitting $216.05. 25,651,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.76.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,288,479.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,003 shares in the company, valued at $193,847,407.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

