Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,298,511 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Medtronic worth $166,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $528,135,000 after buying an additional 1,049,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 560.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,557,000 after buying an additional 918,007 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,150,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

