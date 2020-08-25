Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 644,441 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of CVS Health worth $191,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 36,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 862,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 71,189 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,035,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $197,195,000 after acquiring an additional 94,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

