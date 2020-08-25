Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Northrop Grumman worth $125,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.00. The company had a trading volume of 454,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,776. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.87. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

