Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,630 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of NVIDIA worth $475,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.00. 7,197,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,714,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $516.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.54.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

