Prudential Financial Inc. Has $266.98 Million Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,860,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,309 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Prologis worth $266,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 88.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,196 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 194.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,494,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,120,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,827. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

