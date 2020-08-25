Prudential Financial Inc. Has $283.96 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,249 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Lowe’s Companies worth $283,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after buying an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,488,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,546. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $167.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

