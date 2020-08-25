Prudential Financial Inc. Has $394.20 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,554 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Adobe worth $394,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,111 shares of the software company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,250,279 shares of the software company’s stock worth $716,129,000 after buying an additional 158,842 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $8.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,962,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,741. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $484.65. The company has a market cap of $226.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $448.25 and a 200 day moving average of $382.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

