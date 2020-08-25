Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Becton Dickinson and worth $150,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.47.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,481. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.18. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

